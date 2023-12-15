Sign up
Previous
Photo 4718
Gaultheria procumbens
Also known as the 'Big Berry' (Mountain Tea)
( Not mine)
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
3
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
10th December 2023 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-berries
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful winter plant - and a lovely frame filling capture ! fav
December 16th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot.
December 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
So many berries.
December 16th, 2023
