Christmas market by pyrrhula
Photo 4719

Christmas market

A Christmas display in a garden market
(not for sale.)
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous image! very festive.
December 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture - love the gaze of the little girl as she admires the toys ! Fav
December 16th, 2023  
Brian ace
Wondrous
December 16th, 2023  
