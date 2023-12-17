Previous
Country view with sprouds crops. by pyrrhula
Photo 4720

Country view with sprouds crops.

We spent a few (afternoon) hours in a beautiful ,sunny and cold country .
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What a fantastic crop!
December 17th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful sunny looking shot.
December 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning crop of sprouts = all ready for Christmas !
December 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise