Previous
Photo 4721
More of them
An other place. Same crop. (Sprouds)
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
2
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
17th December 2023 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
A great composition to capture that stunning green! (It's amazing to me to see this kind of colour in winter) Fav
December 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow , what a sight , this field of sprouts seems to be going on for ever to the distance, all healthy and green ! fav
December 18th, 2023
