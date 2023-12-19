Sign up
Photo 4722
Country lines
Driving those country roads on a sunny winter day. A pleasure.
(Temp. +/- 4 Celc - 40 Farh.)
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
2
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
12
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
17th December 2023 2:44pm
Tags
theme-country
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
December 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful pic
December 19th, 2023
