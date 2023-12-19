Previous
Country lines by pyrrhula
Country lines

Driving those country roads on a sunny winter day. A pleasure.
(Temp. +/- 4 Celc - 40 Farh.)
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
December 19th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful pic
December 19th, 2023  
