Sint Lievensmonsterkerk , Zierikzee
Photo 4723

Sint Lievensmonsterkerk , Zierikzee

The former Sint Lievensmonsterchurch in Zierikzee was the largest church in Zeeland and was one of the large city churches in our country. Zierikzee's also fit in the list of Sint Jan in Den Bosch, the Bavokerk in Haarlem and the Janskerk in Gouda. This showpiece and the absolute pinnacle of Zierikzee monuments was severely damaged as a result of a fire in 1832. It was then decided to demolish it. The Nieuwe Kerk has stood on its site since 1848, with an area of ​​only about a third of its predecessor. Anyone who wants to get an impression of the former church can feast their eyes on the church square because the contours of the Grote Kerk, as it was later called, are incorporated into the street surface. The tower was spared from the fire in 1832 and this is now the pride of Zierikzee.
20th December 2023

Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Louise & Ken
What a beautiful building and a noteworthy history! I saw you added an architectural drawing from the earlier years...I love the beauty of those presentations and am going to that next!
December 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful building with its magnificent columns - gives it a very important look ! - , well done for the background information !
December 21st, 2023  
