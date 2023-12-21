Sign up
Photo 4724
Sint Lievensmonsterkerk , Zierikzee.
A drawing of how it was ment to be (Prent uit 1657 .Zeeuws Archief, KZGW, Zelandia Illustrata).
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-curches
bkb in the city
Very nice
December 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A very nice architectural drawing and plan .
December 21st, 2023
