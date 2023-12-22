Sign up
Previous
Photo 4725
A Christmas display
Like it there still some room to display lovely disply`s between all the merchandising
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
3
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
10th December 2023 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-dolls
Dorothy
ace
Love it!
December 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So pretty!
December 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So jovial with all the musicians bears !
December 23rd, 2023
