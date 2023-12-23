Sign up
Photo 4726
Christmas village
An other display
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
10th December 2023 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-
,
display.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful A Christmas Wonderland ! fav
December 23rd, 2023
CC Folk
ace
So lovely and charming! I love it...fav.
December 23rd, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely. Must be a lot of work for whoever puts this together.
December 24th, 2023
