Photo 4729
Not too picky
If you are not too picky you can say that we also saw the sun (even if only for a brief moment.)
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-country
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful light on the horizon and layers in the sky !
December 27th, 2023
