Haze's strangers: No.182: Tina

The day was sunny yesterday so we decided to pay a visit to Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, mostly because it's possible to hire a mobility scooter there and my osteoarthritis no longer allows me to walk far with my trekking poles (albeit shiny and purple!).We had travelled round the Winter Garden with its snowdrops, daffodils, hellebores, birch trees with peeling bark, and were returning along the path through the Centenary Border when I realised that just ahead a small group of people were standing in the path so I decided to pull over to one side and stop to let them pass.As they approached the lady at the front of the group stopped and spoke to me and asked how I was getting on with the scooter. I explained it was my third time of using it and it was OK. We had a chat about the pros and cons. She told me she was asking with her 91 year old mother in mind. (The irony of the situation did not strike me at the time, but only as I am writing this, as I am not near 91!)As usual I was 'wearing' my camera and the conversation progressed to photography and I was speaking about my passion for it when it suddenly occurred to me to ask for a stranger portrait. She agreed - I asked her name - Tina.I took some shots: the light was right, Tina had a lovely sunny smile and the backdrop was a few bare trees.I asked for a little information to accompany Tina's portrait and learnt that she is retired from employment from the Winchester Cathedral Shop but still works there voluntarily one morning per week. She is also a volunteer bereavement visitor with Winchester Bereavement Support and has been involved with this for seven years.Tina also enjoys spending time with her mum and with her soon-to-be-four-years-old granddaughter. She likes her garden.I enjoyed this stranger encounter which came to me rather than me searching for it.I gave Tina my card and she has since emailed me including: "Hazel you were lovely to talk to and thank you so much for taking the time to do so." I share this just to illustrate that I have found it quite difficult to approach strangers since I have developed mobility problems and have really mostly put this 'work' on hold until now.Tina and her husband are shortly off to South Africa for a holiday, including a visit to her sister who lives in Knysna . I wish them a great time.