Previous
Next
portraits and snippets: Anne by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2860

portraits and snippets: Anne

Last week it was catch-up lunch for Anne and me. We tried a new venue: the food was excellent; the atmosphere quiet and characterful.

We first met in a meditation group many years ago. Anne, now retired from her post as a university librarian, teaches yoga and devotes more time to her allotment - and other interests.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
783% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely looking lady.
February 13th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
She's handsome (rather than pretty or beautiful) and very self assured - the sort of person who will shine at whatever they choose to turn their hand to... including friendship.
February 13th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
A lovely portrait!! I like the twinkle in her eyes!!
February 13th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
You have captures her dynamic , self assured look well !
February 13th, 2020  
Anne ace
Super portrait, works well in b & w Anne looks like a lovely lady
February 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise