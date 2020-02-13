Sign up
Photo 2860
portraits and snippets: Anne
Last week it was catch-up lunch for Anne and me. We tried a new venue: the food was excellent; the atmosphere quiet and characterful.
We first met in a meditation group many years ago. Anne, now retired from her post as a university librarian, teaches yoga and devotes more time to her allotment - and other interests.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Tags
b&w
,
mono
,
crown
,
anne
,
portraits and snippets
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely looking lady.
February 13th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
She's handsome (rather than pretty or beautiful) and very self assured - the sort of person who will shine at whatever they choose to turn their hand to... including friendship.
February 13th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
A lovely portrait!! I like the twinkle in her eyes!!
February 13th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
You have captures her dynamic , self assured look well !
February 13th, 2020
Anne
ace
Super portrait, works well in b & w Anne looks like a lovely lady
February 13th, 2020
