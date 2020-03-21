Sign up
Photo 2892
bright allium
I'm realising how close colours can sometimes be to each other i.e. purple to pink, purple to blue.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5707
photos
218
followers
10
following
792% complete
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
24th May 2019 2:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
purple
,
allium
,
rainbow2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is lovely. You're so right about colours and their proximity to some others.
March 21st, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Such a burst of beauty and in such a fabulous colour
March 21st, 2020
Dianne
This is a lovely image.
March 21st, 2020
