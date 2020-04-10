Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2912
in-house gardener
Having a rest to read his book in the warm sunshine on the patio.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
3
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5727
photos
219
followers
11
following
797% complete
View this month »
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th April 2020 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
ray
,
gardener
,
30-shots2020
Sarah Bremner
ace
Quite right too!!😊
April 10th, 2020
bep
One of my favourite authors.
April 10th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Lovely peaceful sight!
April 10th, 2020
