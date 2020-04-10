Previous
Next
in-house gardener by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2912

in-house gardener

Having a rest to read his book in the warm sunshine on the patio.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Quite right too!!😊
April 10th, 2020  
bep
One of my favourite authors.
April 10th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Lovely peaceful sight!
April 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise