Photo 2920
bashful
Flowers, like this pulsatilla, which grow low down and hang their heads are now a challenge for me!
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd April 2020 11:40am
Tags
red
pulsatilla
30-shots2020
