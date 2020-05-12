Sign up
Photo 2944
lockdown headgear
As I cannot see Frank, my lovely hairdresser, any time soon, I have bought myself a few headbands to keep my growing locks in check.
Nice colours but not one in purple that I liked.
And we have decided that 'stay home' is uncomplicated and what we personally will still do.
for
fiveplustwo-close
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5759
photos
213
followers
12
following
806% complete
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th May 2020 10:46am
selfie
hairdresser
headgear
lockdown
fiveplustwo-close
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's lovely Hazel. Beautiful portrait of you with your lockdown headgear.
May 12th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Wonderful portrait, nice hairdo
May 12th, 2020
