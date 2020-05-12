Previous
lockdown headgear by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2944

lockdown headgear

As I cannot see Frank, my lovely hairdresser, any time soon, I have bought myself a few headbands to keep my growing locks in check.

Nice colours but not one in purple that I liked.

And we have decided that 'stay home' is uncomplicated and what we personally will still do.

for fiveplustwo-close
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Issi Bannerman
It's lovely Hazel. Beautiful portrait of you with your lockdown headgear.
May 12th, 2020  
JackieR
Wonderful portrait, nice hairdo
May 12th, 2020  
