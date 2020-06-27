Previous
Jinks: 2002 to 2017 by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2985

Jinks: 2002 to 2017


I posted a collage on Flickr this morning, the other site where I now also share my photos.

And then I thought that some of my 365 friends who 'knew' Jinks might like to see it.



https://flic.kr/p/2jfDZFi
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Hazel

Anne ace
A beautiful collage of your lovely Jinks Hazel, many happy memories. Thanks for sharing it here
June 27th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Happy memories of his escapades!
June 27th, 2020  
