Photo 2985
Jinks: 2002 to 2017
I posted a collage on Flickr this morning, the other site where I now also share my photos.
And then I thought that some of my 365 friends who 'knew' Jinks might like to see it.
https://flic.kr/p/2jfDZFi
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
2985
Anne
ace
A beautiful collage of your lovely Jinks Hazel, many happy memories. Thanks for sharing it here
June 27th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Happy memories of his escapades!
June 27th, 2020
