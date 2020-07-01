Previous
Mr Scarecrow and his dog by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2986

Mr Scarecrow and his dog

It was good to renew their acquaintance on our first visit to Hinton Ampner walled garden after lock down.

But their patch looks just a tad overgrown!
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
FBailey ace
His legs look rather skinny, must be all those dog walks!
July 1st, 2020  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond What do you think Jackie?!
July 1st, 2020  
Hazel ace
@fbailey

Or not enough breakfast porridge?!
July 1st, 2020  
FBailey ace
@quietpurplehaze A real fun shot, never seen a scare dog before except on 365!
July 1st, 2020  
