Photo 2986
Mr Scarecrow and his dog
It was good to renew their acquaintance on our first visit to Hinton Ampner walled garden after lock down.
But their patch looks just a tad overgrown!
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Tags
dog
,
scarecrow
,
overgrown
,
nt
,
hinton ampner
FBailey
ace
His legs look rather skinny, must be all those dog walks!
July 1st, 2020
Hazel
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
What do you think Jackie?!
July 1st, 2020
Hazel
ace
@fbailey
Or not enough breakfast porridge?!
July 1st, 2020
FBailey
ace
@quietpurplehaze
A real fun shot, never seen a scare dog before except on 365!
July 1st, 2020
Or not enough breakfast porridge?!