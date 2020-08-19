Previous
just trundling along by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3013

just trundling along

http://365project.org/quietpurplehaze/365/2020-08-18

We had a little sunny trip to Lee on Solent. I also got off my scooter and walked about 150 yards along the prom with my trekking poles, hoping next time it will be not so slow or painful..........
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
825% complete

