Previous
Next
bookmark by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3033

bookmark

just playing - a bracelet given me by Clare some time ago - a book about the life and work of Jacques Brel
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
830% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise