Previous
Next
calamondin tree in a pot by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3052

calamondin tree in a pot

This began as a tiny tree on the kitchen work surface and now lives on the deck.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sheri
You've got quite the green thumb.
October 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise