an impression of a kingfisher by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3117

an impression of a kingfisher

Boxing Day, 2010, walking along the shore of the River Hamble we noticed ahead, a little group of people. They were all looking at a kingfisher sitting on a post, seemingly looking back at the audience.

The extent of my knowledge of cameras was to set my p&s to automatic and, when I saw a nice scene through the viewfinder, to press the shutter. So that's what I did before the kingfisher flew off.

This impressionistic shot is cropped and sharpened to the max before it possibly disintegrated. I've given it a frame to redeem it a bit.





10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Hazel

ace
JackieR ace
Fabulous!!!
January 10th, 2021  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

Thank you, Jackie. You reminded me of this shot when you posted your kingfisher. This does not compete with the proper birdwatchers shots but I was excited at the time!
January 10th, 2021  
Jan Hall ace
What a treat to see it sitting still for a while. They are usually so elusive. Lovely!
January 10th, 2021  
JackieR ace
@quietpurplehaze hazel I'm happy to no not get a photo ( well perhaps not happy) but to see it and watch it is a privilege. And it's within a legal drive and walk distance so im in fresh air. Yesterday I also watched a goldcrest ( rarer than a kingfisher!) 2 woodpeckers, egret and finches!!!
January 10th, 2021  
