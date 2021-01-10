an impression of a kingfisher

Boxing Day, 2010, walking along the shore of the River Hamble we noticed ahead, a little group of people. They were all looking at a kingfisher sitting on a post, seemingly looking back at the audience.The extent of my knowledge of cameras was to set my p&s to automatic and, when I saw a nice scene through the viewfinder, to press the shutter. So that's what I did before the kingfisher flew off.This impressionistic shot is cropped and sharpened to the max before it possibly disintegrated. I've given it a frame to redeem it a bit.