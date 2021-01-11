Previous
Next
red on the table by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3118

red on the table

The supermarket food delivery arrived yesterday and I found that Ray had included a bunch of bright tulips.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Perfect!!
January 11th, 2021  
Babs ace
Aw isn't he a sweetie.
January 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise