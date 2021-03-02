Previous
dancing by quietpurplehaze
dancing

My offerings for the rainbow month of March are all pre-loved photos and my modus operandi is to look back through files and find photos which will make a tight macro crop.

This is at least my third year of participating in this theme and I have learnt that an 'explosion' of colour is needed for each day in order to give a great calendar at the end.

I learn a few other tips along the way!
Hazel

Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
