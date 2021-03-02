Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3161
dancing
My offerings for the rainbow month of March are all pre-loved photos and my modus operandi is to look back through files and find photos which will make a tight macro crop.
This is at least my third year of participating in this theme and I have learnt that an 'explosion' of colour is needed for each day in order to give a great calendar at the end.
I learn a few other tips along the way!
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
5971
photos
205
followers
20
following
866% complete
View this month »
3154
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd August 2020 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
dancing
,
week 1
,
rainbow2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close