Previous
Next
The Yellow House by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3189

The Yellow House

💛 On this day, March 30th, in 1853, Vincent van Gogh was born. With regard to his posthumous diagnosis of probable bipolar disorder, this date is now celebrated as World Bipolar Day 'to bring world awareness to bipolar disorders and to eliminate social stigma'.

In his book, The Yellow House, Martin Gayford narrates and examines the months van Gogh and Gauguin spent together in Arles and the events which led ultimately to van Gogh admitting himself in 1889 to the asylum St Paul de Mausole.

Gayford explains his personal desire to portray Vincent and draws his conclusions about Vincent's illness.

I found the book interesting and illuminating.



30th March 2021 30th Mar 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
How interesting, he was certainly misunderstood, history not treated him kindly ( but he really was bad at perspective in still lifes!!)

Have a wonderful sunny Tuesday and we'll be meeting up soon I hope
March 30th, 2021  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

Look forward to a meet up! We are off to Mottisfont today.
March 30th, 2021  
JackieR ace
@quietpurplehaze wonderful!!!
March 30th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
beautiful composition
March 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise