The Yellow House

💛 On this day, March 30th, in 1853, Vincent van Gogh was born. With regard to his posthumous diagnosis of probable bipolar disorder, this date is now celebrated as World Bipolar Day 'to bring world awareness to bipolar disorders and to eliminate social stigma'.



In his book, The Yellow House, Martin Gayford narrates and examines the months van Gogh and Gauguin spent together in Arles and the events which led ultimately to van Gogh admitting himself in 1889 to the asylum St Paul de Mausole.



Gayford explains his personal desire to portray Vincent and draws his conclusions about Vincent's illness.



I found the book interesting and illuminating.







