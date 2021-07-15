Sign up
Photo 3292
gone fishing
I could not resist this. His fishing line was set up just across the path from his shelter and stretched right across the river.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
3
0
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th July 2021 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
tent
,
fishing
,
river itchen
,
mansbridge
Diana
ace
Great candid, he must have been exhausted ;-)
July 15th, 2021
Hazel
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Your comment makes me smile as Ray who likes active sport such as tennis and rambling, cannot understand fishing!
July 15th, 2021
Lois
ace
Awesome capture!
July 15th, 2021
