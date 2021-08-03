Previous
yarn bombing by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3310

yarn bombing

On a recent trip to Romsey, we found the town's bollards decorated to celebrate the library's knit and natter event.

Many, many moons ago, I once was required to knit a dishcloth, in some sort of despairing sludgy grey 'yarn', whilst recovering on the psychiatric ward from a psychotic bipolar episode. It didn't make me feel any better. I think it was called occupational therapy.

But I got better, as I did each time, and as I have each time since then.

I had no idea I was about to write this, when I started this post and sincerely hope I do not offend anyone.

I'm glad to have been well now for nearly 20 years. Photography is a wonderful therapy.
Hazel

Peter ace
Lovely collage each image beautifully captured Hazel, Fav, there are some very talented knitters in Romsey for sure:)
August 2nd, 2021  
