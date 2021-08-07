Previous
Meditation by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3314

Meditation

Sometimes, on days when it is pleasantly warm and still, I venture on to the patio for my daily practice.

Sometimes, however, my lovely neighbour unwittingly chooses the same time to give his grass a haircut. Only one course of action for me - retreat!
7th August 2021

Hazel

