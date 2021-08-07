Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3314
Meditation
Sometimes, on days when it is pleasantly warm and still, I venture on to the patio for my daily practice.
Sometimes, however, my lovely neighbour unwittingly chooses the same time to give his grass a haircut. Only one course of action for me - retreat!
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6128
photos
194
followers
21
following
907% complete
View this month »
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
Latest from all albums
1898
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-T500
Taken
26th June 2021 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
meditation
,
patio
,
neighbour
,
retreat
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close