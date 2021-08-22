the other man in my life

In truth, the first man in my life. My dad was born on January 12th, 1919, at White Cottages, Whitton, Suffolk, to Florence and Levi, a farm worker. Strange now to look back at his life and all that happened.One anecdote which I liked: aged 13 he won a crossword competition and with his prize money he bought a puppy from a farm in the village of Akenham.Here, on 22nd August, 51 years ago today, he's 'giving me away' of course (such a bizarre expression, not one for the feminists). By some strange quirk of fate he died on Ray and my 28th wedding anniversary in 1998. He did not always remember to send cards but that year he did. I opened it later that day and I have it still.I have been lucky that my dad's younger sister, Betty, was able to tell me about his childhood.And there is the other story of his time spent as a PoW. I have been privileged, with the invaluable help of Ian Douglas, a fellow photographer, to publish my dad's mémoirs and to have modest royalties to donate in gratitude to the Red Cross: my dad felt strongly that many prisoners would not have survived had it not been for the food parcels which their organisation sent to the camps.