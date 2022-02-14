Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3456
golden yellow
Happy Valentine's Day!
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6272
photos
193
followers
16
following
946% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th February 2022 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
,
black background
,
bunch
,
golden yellow
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful fav! Happy Valentine's Day to you too!
February 14th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Beautiful...my favourite colour
Happy Valentine's to you too
February 14th, 2022
Happy Valentine's to you too