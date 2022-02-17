Previous
posy by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3458

posy

I like to float hellebores in a shallow dish of water so their flowers can be seen. This time I found a very few other flowers in the otherwise bare winter garden: viola, bergenia and pulmonaria.



17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Hazel

Casablanca ace
That is beautifully done ❤️
February 17th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
February 17th, 2022  
Peter ace
Beautifully image Hazel lot’s of lovely detail and colours, Fav:)
February 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful shot of these gorgeous flowers.
February 17th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured
February 17th, 2022  
