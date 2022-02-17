Sign up
Photo 3458
posy
I like to float hellebores in a shallow dish of water so their flowers can be seen. This time I found a very few other flowers in the otherwise bare winter garden: viola, bergenia and pulmonaria.
https://flic.kr/p/2n3YHJd
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
5
5
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
Tags
garden
,
posy
,
hellebores
Casablanca
ace
That is beautifully done ❤️
February 17th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
February 17th, 2022
Peter
ace
Beautifully image Hazel lot’s of lovely detail and colours, Fav:)
February 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful shot of these gorgeous flowers.
February 17th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured
February 17th, 2022
