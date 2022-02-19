Sign up
Photo 3459
the happy gardener
I've gone 'off-piste' a little with regards to FOR2022 so here's Ray converted to b&w with a touch of contrast, but not too much, added.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
4
2
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6275
photos
193
followers
16
following
947% complete
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
Views
9
4
2
365
ILCE-6000
27th April 2020 11:31am
b&w
,
contrast
,
ray
,
gardener
,
for2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot of Ray. Delightful natural smile and it looks great as a b&w.
February 19th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Your project you can ski or snowboard where-ever you want and why not include this lovely gentleman??!! Cheers to Ray with his cuppa
February 19th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
What a lovely smile! Great portrait!
February 19th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
This is a lovely portrait and a well contented looking gardener.
February 19th, 2022
