the happy gardener by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3459

the happy gardener

I've gone 'off-piste' a little with regards to FOR2022 so here's Ray converted to b&w with a touch of contrast, but not too much, added.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful shot of Ray. Delightful natural smile and it looks great as a b&w.
February 19th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Your project you can ski or snowboard where-ever you want and why not include this lovely gentleman??!! Cheers to Ray with his cuppa
February 19th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
What a lovely smile! Great portrait!
February 19th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
This is a lovely portrait and a well contented looking gardener.
February 19th, 2022  
