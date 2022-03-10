Previous
macro moss... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3476

macro moss...

...growing on the trunk of a birch tree



https://flic.kr/p/2n7To9E
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Casablanca ace
I do love moss and lichen close up. A miniature forest world!
March 10th, 2022  
