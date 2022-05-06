Sign up
Photo 3533
Clare (28-12-1974 to 5.5.2022)
My consolation today is that our beautiful and talented daughter is now free from her emotional pain and suffering.
My photography, 365 Project and friends have been a support for me through different trials. My intention is to carry on as normally as possible but please forgive any absences.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6357
photos
190
followers
21
following
967% complete
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th January 2015 1:06pm
Tags
clare
,
5.5.2022
Shutterbug
ace
So so sorry for your loss Hazel. If 365 can help you, then visit or post, but certainly don't feel any obligation. Beautiful portrait.
May 6th, 2022
JackieR
ace
X
May 6th, 2022
