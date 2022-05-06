Previous
Next
Clare (28-12-1974 to 5.5.2022) by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3533

Clare (28-12-1974 to 5.5.2022)

My consolation today is that our beautiful and talented daughter is now free from her emotional pain and suffering.

My photography, 365 Project and friends have been a support for me through different trials. My intention is to carry on as normally as possible but please forgive any absences.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
967% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
So so sorry for your loss Hazel. If 365 can help you, then visit or post, but certainly don’t feel any obligation. Beautiful portrait.
May 6th, 2022  
JackieR ace
X
May 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise