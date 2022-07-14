Previous
14 behind the scenes by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3598

14 behind the scenes

We met Sarah at the Lavender Gardens today. She is one of only 4 family members who manage all the maintenance on the site which offers wonderful photo opps with many different flowers - also nice refreshments.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Louise & Ken
That would be an impressive quantity of labour! What wonderful results , however!
July 14th, 2022  
