Photo 3651
off to the Isle of Wight
the pub where we had lunch in Old Portsmouth was undergoing renovations
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6480
photos
186
followers
22
following
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
25th October 2022 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
pub
,
lunch
,
ferry
,
isle of wight
Casablanca
ace
Ooh were you in The Spice Island?
October 28th, 2022
Hazel
ace
@casablanca
Yes, we were - had a lovely time! In Still & West restaurant.
October 28th, 2022
Yes, we were - had a lovely time! In Still & West restaurant.