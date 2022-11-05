Previous
Hannah and Phil by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3658

Hannah and Phil

This is the photo I mentioned in my narrative about Hannah yesterday.

I'm beginning to wonder if my 50mm portrait lens is going to become redundant because my new bijou Sony RX100M6 tackles them so well!


5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Photo Details

