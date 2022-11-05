Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3658
Hannah and Phil
This is the photo I mentioned in my narrative about Hannah yesterday.
I'm beginning to wonder if my 50mm portrait lens is going to become redundant because my new bijou Sony RX100M6 tackles them so well!
https://flic.kr/p/2nVHzDv
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6487
photos
187
followers
22
following
1002% complete
View this month »
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
25th October 2022 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
rx100m6
,
hannah and phil
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close