Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3708
the pattern on a pottery coaster
This coaster with a leaf motif was made by our daughter Clare who died suddenly in May 2022.
Together with all the pieces of jewellery she made us in her silversmithing enterprise, Rose Madder, she also began working in pottery.
The glazed hexagonal coaster seems appropriate for my first green rainbow item, a colour which I always find the most difficult to source.
Many thanks for all your beautiful comments on my yellow for yesterday! Have a peaceful day.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6537
photos
177
followers
17
following
1015% complete
View this month »
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
3706
3707
3708
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th February 2023 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
clare
,
coaster
,
hexagonal
,
rainbow2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close