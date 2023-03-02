the pattern on a pottery coaster

This coaster with a leaf motif was made by our daughter Clare who died suddenly in May 2022.



Together with all the pieces of jewellery she made us in her silversmithing enterprise, Rose Madder, she also began working in pottery.



The glazed hexagonal coaster seems appropriate for my first green rainbow item, a colour which I always find the most difficult to source.



