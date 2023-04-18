Previous
a trio for spring time by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3755

a trio for spring time

I found these daffodils in the Bishops Palace Garden, Chichester. But, of course, they are everywhere now!
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Wylie
they look special
April 18th, 2023  
Dawn
So pretty
April 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
A beautiful triptych of these double daffs!
April 18th, 2023  
