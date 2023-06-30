Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3804
Jack with Skye
After the evening meal, Ray and I took a walk over the fields aka Knowle Park. We soon saw, coming towards us, Jack and his pet albino rescue ferret Skye.
Like all albino ferrets, Skye is blind but I guess there are other reasons why he is on a lead for the evening constitutional, such as his 'hyper-mobility.'
Skye lives in a large cage in the family back garden, his extra thick coat, when winter comes, permitting him to be out in all seasons. He likes to eat raw meat, in particular chicken.
Jack has owned rescue ferrets before and obviously knows their habits and lifestyle.
30days wild
https://flic.kr/p/2oLvyeb
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6635
photos
171
followers
15
following
1042% complete
View this month »
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
Latest from all albums
1915
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
29th June 2023 9:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jack
,
skye
,
ferret
,
knowle park
,
30-days-wild23
Wylie
ace
Good on Jack for doing the rescues. This is a nice portrait with him and his charge.
June 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot and narrative.
June 30th, 2023
Peter
ace
Amazing find beautifully captured Hazel not seen one of these since I was a boy:)
June 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close