Jack with Skye

After the evening meal, Ray and I took a walk over the fields aka Knowle Park. We soon saw, coming towards us, Jack and his pet albino rescue ferret Skye.Like all albino ferrets, Skye is blind but I guess there are other reasons why he is on a lead for the evening constitutional, such as his 'hyper-mobility.'Skye lives in a large cage in the family back garden, his extra thick coat, when winter comes, permitting him to be out in all seasons. He likes to eat raw meat, in particular chicken.Jack has owned rescue ferrets before and obviously knows their habits and lifestyle.30days wild