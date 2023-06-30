Previous
Jack with Skye by quietpurplehaze
Jack with Skye

After the evening meal, Ray and I took a walk over the fields aka Knowle Park. We soon saw, coming towards us, Jack and his pet albino rescue ferret Skye.

Like all albino ferrets, Skye is blind but I guess there are other reasons why he is on a lead for the evening constitutional, such as his 'hyper-mobility.'

Skye lives in a large cage in the family back garden, his extra thick coat, when winter comes, permitting him to be out in all seasons. He likes to eat raw meat, in particular chicken.

Jack has owned rescue ferrets before and obviously knows their habits and lifestyle.


30days wild
Hazel

Wylie ace
Good on Jack for doing the rescues. This is a nice portrait with him and his charge.
June 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a lovely shot and narrative.
June 30th, 2023  
Peter ace
Amazing find beautifully captured Hazel not seen one of these since I was a boy:)
June 30th, 2023  
