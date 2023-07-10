Previous
yellow for today by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3816

yellow for today

'How lovely yellow is! It stands for the sun.'

Vincent van Gogh

lysimachia * sunflower * hypericum * verbascum
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1045% complete

Diana ace
Beautiful collage and colour.
July 10th, 2023  
