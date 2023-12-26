I think I am 3 years old here. My dad surely took the shot - photography was a father's privilege then. My mother was a skilled needlewoman so the outfit was likely her work.My fistful of snowdrops and the bare bushes lead me to think the month was January. Plus my birthday falls just a few days before Christmas so the rather large pram and doll were probably gifts.We lived in a two-up, two-down cottage in Paper Mill Lane in a rural village called Claydon in the county of Suffolk. I remember my mother telling me that when the river at the bottom of the garden flooded, the beloved piano was taken upstairs to safety. She also told me that a toy I had - a wooden butterfly, on a stick with wheels, whose wings fluttered up and down when moved along - was made by a German PoW.I was born the year after my dad, himself, returned from time in PoW camps in North Africa, Italy and Germany. There was inevitably, I guess, 'stuff' to cope with for both of my parents, but the new life must have been a welcome domestic and happy time.Just a moment in time.....Flickr: