Previous
the first by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3890

the first

White hellebores in pots on the deck have been in flower for about a week now.

And yesterday we discovered 3 of the yellow crocuses, planted last year, already in bloom on the lawn.

Wishing you all a peaceful and fulfilled 2024!
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1065% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful close up and detail. Wishing you a wonderful 2024 too 🥳
December 31st, 2023  
Anne ace
Fabulous shot Hazel, I was given one as a present at Christmas and posted a shot over in the darkroom. Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2023  
Dianne
A beautiful image. Fav
December 31st, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
This is really beautiful. I have some in the garden but not in pots so taking their time 😊
December 31st, 2023  
Peter ace
How pretty really brightens you your day, well captured Hazel Happy New Year to you both:)
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise