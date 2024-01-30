Previous
Mr Maine Coon and the crocuses by quietpurplehaze
Mr Maine Coon and the crocuses

He had been absent for a while from his travels through our garden from somewhere to somewhere.

And then we found out that he had indeed been injured by a vehicle and confined to barracks while his operated leg healed.

A couple of days ago, there he was again when I opened the back door first thing, so we had a little photoshoot.

I have also discovered his name is Rollo. The crocuses in the lawn, out this January were blooming in March last year.
Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1067% complete

Carole G ace
Rollo is a beauty, hope he’s learned his lesson about cars
January 30th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely looking moggy
January 30th, 2024  
Annie D ace
I am not a cat person but if I was going to convert it would be for a Maine Coon
January 30th, 2024  
Peter ace
Well captured in lovely detail and colour Hazel:)
January 30th, 2024  
Brian ace
Sir Rollo
January 30th, 2024  
