Previous
Photo 3898
Mr Maine Coon and the crocuses
He had been absent for a while from his travels through our garden from somewhere to somewhere.
And then we found out that he had indeed been injured by a vehicle and confined to barracks while his operated leg healed.
A couple of days ago, there he was again when I opened the back door first thing, so we had a little photoshoot.
I have also discovered his name is Rollo. The crocuses in the lawn, out this January were blooming in March last year.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Tags
january
,
maine coon
,
crocuses
,
rollo
,
2024
Carole G
ace
Rollo is a beauty, hope he’s learned his lesson about cars
January 30th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A lovely looking moggy
January 30th, 2024
Annie D
ace
I am not a cat person but if I was going to convert it would be for a Maine Coon
January 30th, 2024
Peter
ace
Well captured in lovely detail and colour Hazel:)
January 30th, 2024
Brian
ace
Sir Rollo
January 30th, 2024
