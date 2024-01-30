Mr Maine Coon and the crocuses

He had been absent for a while from his travels through our garden from somewhere to somewhere.



And then we found out that he had indeed been injured by a vehicle and confined to barracks while his operated leg healed.



A couple of days ago, there he was again when I opened the back door first thing, so we had a little photoshoot.



I have also discovered his name is Rollo. The crocuses in the lawn, out this January were blooming in March last year.