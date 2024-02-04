Issey

This miniature dachshund came on to the seaside terrace, where we were having our lunch, with her lady owner, friend, and 2 very large labradors, one blonde, the other black. The contrast between the labs and the dachsie was striking and I was intrigued.



As we stood up to leave, I somehow caught the eye of the lady owner who had sat down with the dachshund in her arms (or did she catch my eye...) smiled and went over to say hello.



I patted Issey and then, all of a sudden, found her offered to me - I could not refuse.



She was not too keen to have her photo taken: at home little Issey is the leader of the 'pack'; the labradors are 9-year old brothers.



A lovely encounter...