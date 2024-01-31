100 Canine Strangers : No. 2 : Bruno

This is Bruno a Dachshund.I met Bruno at Ashbourne and District Camera Club, Derbyshire on Wednesday evening.I was the guest speaker at the club, I was doing my "100 Strangers" talk .Bruno was attending the talk with his human.He goes to the club (apart from when it's competition evenings as he can fidget a bit and club competitions are not the place to fidget).I saw him enter the clubroom (at a church hall) before the talk commenced and I immediately said hello to him and his human.I asked for a photo and we went into the kitchen as the light was a little brighterHis owner said "biscuits" to get his attention , which was the same keyword as my previous dog stranger !He is about 5 and is a "covid dog" although his human sort of adopted him from someone elseOh and he was impeccably behaved too ....The audience raised a smile when I showed my last stranger shot to end my talk , it was a man , Richard, holding a Dachshund ! Although the story was a poignant one to end the night ....See discussion on 365 about the photo ...