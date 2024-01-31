Sign up
100 Canine Strangers : No. 2 : Bruno
This is Bruno a Dachshund.
I met Bruno at Ashbourne and District Camera Club, Derbyshire on Wednesday evening.
I was the guest speaker at the club, I was doing my "100 Strangers" talk .
Bruno was attending the talk with his human.
He goes to the club (apart from when it's competition evenings as he can fidget a bit and club competitions are not the place to fidget).
I saw him enter the clubroom (at a church hall) before the talk commenced and I immediately said hello to him and his human.
I asked for a photo and we went into the kitchen as the light was a little brighter
His owner said "biscuits" to get his attention , which was the same keyword as my previous dog stranger !
He is about 5 and is a "covid dog" although his human sort of adopted him from someone else
Oh and he was impeccably behaved too ....
The audience raised a smile when I showed my last stranger shot to end my talk , it was a man , Richard, holding a Dachshund ! Although the story was a poignant one to end the night ....
See discussion on 365 about the photo ...
https://365project.org/discuss/general/30485/when-365-photography-touched-my-heart-made-me-feel-humble
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Tags
dog
,
dachshund
,
pup
,
doggy
,
100 canine strangers
Mags
ace
Bruno is a handsome little guy! Just look at you! Doing talks on shooting strangers. =)
February 2nd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
lol Maggie , I've been doing them for some time now , I do a few each year, last year I did 6 talks to various camera clubs
February 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a cutie! I'm so glad his owner rescued him.
February 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous little "sausage" ! Love those beautiful appealing eyes ! would melt your heart , !
February 2nd, 2024
