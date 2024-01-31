Previous
100 Canine Strangers : No. 2 : Bruno by phil_howcroft
100 Canine Strangers : No. 2 : Bruno

This is Bruno a Dachshund.

I met Bruno at Ashbourne and District Camera Club, Derbyshire on Wednesday evening.

I was the guest speaker at the club, I was doing my "100 Strangers" talk .

Bruno was attending the talk with his human.

He goes to the club (apart from when it's competition evenings as he can fidget a bit and club competitions are not the place to fidget).

I saw him enter the clubroom (at a church hall) before the talk commenced and I immediately said hello to him and his human.

I asked for a photo and we went into the kitchen as the light was a little brighter

His owner said "biscuits" to get his attention , which was the same keyword as my previous dog stranger !

He is about 5 and is a "covid dog" although his human sort of adopted him from someone else

Oh and he was impeccably behaved too ....

The audience raised a smile when I showed my last stranger shot to end my talk , it was a man , Richard, holding a Dachshund ! Although the story was a poignant one to end the night ....

See discussion on 365 about the photo ...

https://365project.org/discuss/general/30485/when-365-photography-touched-my-heart-made-me-feel-humble







31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Mags ace
Bruno is a handsome little guy! Just look at you! Doing talks on shooting strangers. =)
February 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam lol Maggie , I've been doing them for some time now , I do a few each year, last year I did 6 talks to various camera clubs
February 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a cutie! I'm so glad his owner rescued him.
February 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous little "sausage" ! Love those beautiful appealing eyes ! would melt your heart , !
February 2nd, 2024  
