100 Canine Strangers : No. 1 : Sam and Milo

When I photograph my human strangers, if they are with a dog, I always get a dog photo too.



I've been thinking for a while about doing a 100 Dog Strangers project. I've got loads in my back catalogue, but today I decided to start the project formally.



So meet Sam (black face) and Milo (white and grey / blue face) with their human Rita.



Sam and Milo are whippets (albeit quite chunky whippets compared to our Elsie). They are 10 and 9 years old respectively and were chilling with Rita outside Greggs in Calverton, Nottingham.



I got their attention by saying "biscuits" , Rita told me to say that. Maybe a tad cruel as I didn't have any !



Note how Rita had brought them a blanket to sit on.



Shot on my Sony Xperia 1V mobile , I had it on 16:9 frame size , hence the elongated "portrait" shot.



Elsie wasn't with me as we had took Alfie to a toddler group at St. Wilfred's church and I had nipped out for 10 minutes to have a look at the two charity shops in the village (for old cameras / lenses)



