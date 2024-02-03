Previous
My Seat at the Toughsheet by phil_howcroft
Photo 3078

My Seat at the Toughsheet

Saturday 3 O'Clock, kick off time at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, the home of Bolton Wanderers FC.

This is my season ticket seat view, good isn't it. Right on the half way line.

The Wanderers drew 1-1 with Barnsley FC, in front of 21,500 fans. An impressive attendance for the third tier of English football.

We are in 3rd position in L1, 5 points behind leaders Pompey with 3 games in hand. All to play for in the run in to the seasons end

Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone using 16mm ultra wide angle shot
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Phil Howcroft

