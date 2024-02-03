Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3078
My Seat at the Toughsheet
Saturday 3 O'Clock, kick off time at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, the home of Bolton Wanderers FC.
This is my season ticket seat view, good isn't it. Right on the half way line.
The Wanderers drew 1-1 with Barnsley FC, in front of 21,500 fans. An impressive attendance for the third tier of English football.
We are in 3rd position in L1, 5 points behind leaders Pompey with 3 games in hand. All to play for in the run in to the seasons end
Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone using 16mm ultra wide angle shot
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3137
photos
111
followers
98
following
843% complete
View this month »
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
3rd February 2024 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
football
,
soccer
,
stadium
,
bwfc
,
bolton wanderers
,
toughsheet
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close