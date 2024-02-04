Sign up
Previous
Photo 3079
Sunday Lunch time Whippet
We'd just finished our Sunday lunch, Elsie tries to steal food, some dogs do this , our previous two whippets would never think of doing it.
Anyway after we'd finished and were drinking our coffee, Elsie decided to join me at the table. She plonked her head on my shoulder and grabbed some sleep.
Life in the Howcroft home !!!
Shot with Janes mobile phone ! I cloned a light switch out that was just above my head !
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
4
0
Tags
dog
,
glasses
,
black and white
,
pet
,
table
,
pup
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
doggy
,
whippet
,
black and white photography
Casablanca
ace
Awww. Sleepy Elsie! 😅
February 4th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
maybe she was resting her eyes Casa' , listening to everything we said !
February 4th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@phil_howcroft
Ha ha, maybe!!
February 4th, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Ahhh lovely. We have had 5 Labradors 4 of whom never came near the table never begged for scraps and behaved impeccably. Claude our current Lab is very naughty especially around food. W blame the grandchildren myself
February 4th, 2024
