Sunday Lunch time Whippet

We'd just finished our Sunday lunch, Elsie tries to steal food, some dogs do this , our previous two whippets would never think of doing it.



Anyway after we'd finished and were drinking our coffee, Elsie decided to join me at the table. She plonked her head on my shoulder and grabbed some sleep.



Life in the Howcroft home !!!



Shot with Janes mobile phone ! I cloned a light switch out that was just above my head !

