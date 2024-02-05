Previous
Hopkinson by phil_howcroft
Photo 3080

Hopkinson

We had a walk this afternoon, along the Nottingham to Beeston canal. From Castle Marina, to the River Trent, along the embankment, over Wilford suspension bridge, back along the river to Trent Bridge, through the Meadows to the railway station and then back along the canal to Castle Marina. We do the walk fairly regularly, there’s some great juxtaposition between canal and city.

On the way back we pop up to street level and visit the Hopkinson Antique & Art Centre, they do lovely cappuccino’s and hot chocolate, they are also dog friendly, so Elsie our little whippet can come in with us. In fact the staff really like Elsie and she gets admiring glances from many customers too. They also have a vintage camera corner, albeit the prices seem very high. It's also the home to many events for Nottingham creatives, poetry , music, open mic's, crochet and a regular LGBTQ+ evening (a safe place event for the LGBTQ+ community and friends).

All in all it's a top venue and you can bag some antique bargains too (but maybe not cameras !)

5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Phil Howcroft

Loopy-Lou
Great shot, I'm looking forward to visiting Nottingham in March, shame it's only a day trip.
February 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
This made me smile. He is almost hopping in front of Hopkinson 😂
February 5th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca oooh yes good spot Casa'

@bizziebeeme Laura , it's only a stones throw from the railway station , you cannot miss it !
February 5th, 2024  
